ELECTION 2019: Here’s the 4th round of results

November 8, 2019 3:36 pm
checkbox.jpgJust released: The 4th round of results since voting ended Tuesday night, first of two updates promised today. Here’s where Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) stands:

Lisa Herbold – 18,460 – 55.36 %
Phil Tavel – 14,764 – 44.28 %

That’s roughly double the margin she had after yesterday’s count. And that means the incumbent has sewn up the win, as the number of D-1 ballots left to count is about 2,600, smaller than the number by which she leads. (added) One more D-1 note – with 37,000+ ballots cast in this election, that’s a third-plus more than the 27,000 cast in 2015, when Herbold won by 39 votes.

And in other results, Kshama Sawant is now leading in D-3, by 500+ votes. The only other district that was in play appears to be settled – in D-7, Andrew Lewis (behind by a few votes on Election Night) is now 1,400+ votes ahead of Jim Pugel.

In the statewide measures, (update) Referendum 88 is now too close to call; I-976 approval is still well ahead, though the gap closed a bit more.

WHAT’S NEXT: King County Elections plans to release one more set of results by 8:30 pm, and says that will be less than half the size of this one. As noted above, ballot-return statistics indicate a little over 2,500 ballots remain to be counted in D-1.

7 Replies to "ELECTION 2019: Here's the 4th round of results"

  • Chris Stripinis November 8, 2019 (3:40 pm)
    Woo-hoo for Herbold and Sawant!

  • craig peterson November 8, 2019 (3:42 pm)
    Way to go Herbold!  Corporations are NOT people and should stay out of elections. 

  • m November 8, 2019 (3:46 pm)
    Sawant? Really? I’m really embarrassed by that. Super sad.  

  • Jort November 8, 2019 (3:48 pm)
    Looks like Seattle wasn’t “dying,“ after all. We have now had a comprehensive vote on this endlessly debated topic and the results are overwhelmingly clear: the citizens of West Seattle have spoken and they did not choose the fearmongering, “lock up the homeless” candidate. The results are — again — overwhelming and clear.  This election was relentlessly cast as “a decisive battle for the soul of Seattle.” This election is your official notice that this has been overwhelmingly decided in one direction.

  • Jort November 8, 2019 (4:00 pm)
    Forgive me for being a little exuberant, but we have all spent the better part of a year listening to noisy voices that promised with absolute certainty that this was a “wave election” that was going to wipe out all of Seattle’s “leftist excesses.” I mean — the stupid “documentary,” the pandering Seattle Times coverage and editorials, the comment sections, the radio commentary, corporations instructing their employees to vote a certain way. This is an overwhelming, total and crushing defeat for that side. It is impossible to overstate just how decisive and clear it is that the “Safe Seattle” side is an extreme, fringe minority in Seattle. Can we PLEASE stop with these endless comments predicting the imminent annihilation of this city because of the homeless people people hate looking at? My god we’ve talked about it FOREVER and the election  could not have made the public’s views on this any more clear. The message has been sent loud and clear! We want a MORE liberal city council — NOT LESS.

  • Dems November 8, 2019 (4:16 pm)
    Concession time

