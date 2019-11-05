ELECTION 2019: Herbold leading Tavel for Seattle City Council District 1

8:15 PM: The first results are in and for Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park), and incumbent Lisa Herbold is ahead of challenger Phil Tavel 51.2% to 48.3%. We’re at both parties. More to come, including video from both speeches.

8:50 PM: As for the other council races – in District 2, Tammy Morales has 56%, in closely watched District 3, Egan Orion has 54% to incumbent Kshama Sawant’s 46%, in District 4, Alex Pedersen is ahead with 57%, in District 5, incumbent Debora Juarez is ahead with 57%, in District 6, Dan Strauss is ahead with 52&, and in District 7, Jim Pugel is leading, 50.3%.