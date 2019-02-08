West Seattle, Washington

08 Friday

35℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday afternoon updates

February 8, 2019 12:15 pm
|      19 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

12:15 PM: The snow is here. Afternoon updates start now:

(West Seattle Junction – photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service’s Seattle site
METRO UPDATES: Here’s the winter-weather page.
SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.
SCHOOL CHANGES: The Friday list of early dismissals (etc.)..
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: The year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.
SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closing at 1 pm.
SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Here are their weather-impact updates.

Adding… and if you have changes/closures/etc. to report, 206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!

1:03 PM: Steady snow for going on an hour now. Just added to our school-changes list for today: Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is near the highest-elevation point in the city, is closing early – but, the school stresses, don’t rush to get there, be safe. Meantime, a live look at 35th/Fauntleroy, followed by the high bridge at midspan:

1:29 PM: In comments and via email, we’re hearing that traffic on streets around West Seattle is slow going, so please be safe and patient! Also a commenter reminds us that the East Marginal/Nevada scene – now in its 8th hour – hasn’t fully cleared yet. … Just heard via scanner, tree down at Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way …

19 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday afternoon updates"

  • Dustin February 8, 2019 (12:18 pm)
    They weren’t kidding when they predicted “wall of snow.”  That came on in a hurry.

    • WSB February 8, 2019 (12:27 pm)
      And exactly as predicted – noonish. I’m impressed (knowing how difficult it is to forecast with accuracy around here given the terrain and other challenges). We were out an hour earlier and there was sunshine so I was starting to wonder. – TR

      • JasonG February 8, 2019 (1:18 pm)
        No joke, serious kudos to the forecasters, they’ve nailed the timing thus far. Was on the C line from SLU to WS and starting seeing flakes a few minutes after noon as we came over the WS bridge, then by the time we pulled up to the Alaska Junction just after 12:15, BOOM, wall of snow. 

  • Jack February 8, 2019 (12:28 pm)
    Snowing on Alki.

  • miws February 8, 2019 (12:29 pm)
    Been coming down in S. Delridge since about 12:15. 9000 block 16th. —Mike

  • Michael Ostrogorsky February 8, 2019 (12:35 pm)
    Here’s the latest update from U Dub climatologist Cliff Mass. And Buckle Up! There’s way more snow coming next week! https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2019/02/a-snow-event-in-two-acts.html

  • B February 8, 2019 (12:38 pm)
    Snowing at WSHS a lot, it’s sticking!!

  • Trickycoolj February 8, 2019 (12:47 pm)
    Salt/plow already on HP way hill. 

  • Steve February 8, 2019 (12:56 pm)
    How did traffic downtown go from deserted to gridlock in 5 minutes?  Seattle schools should have closed at noon instead of 2:30.

  • Alissa Haslam February 8, 2019 (12:56 pm)
    Downtown busses are moving slow and are queued up for chains. Been on a c bus for 15 minutes and we haven’t moved. 

  • Mnw February 8, 2019 (12:57 pm)
    On c line trying to get to Morgan Junction. California ave is backed up with crazy traffic. 

    • Anon February 8, 2019 (1:04 pm)
      35th southbound starting at Morgan st is jammed 

  • jenjm82 February 8, 2019 (12:59 pm)
    Downed power lines on marginal just south of the bridge, all lanes closed

  • Adam February 8, 2019 (1:02 pm)
    Thank you WSB, as always, for your reporting.  I’ve lived in a lot of places, but nowhere with such an awesome local news outlet and community resource.  

  • Andee February 8, 2019 (1:02 pm)
    The Seattle snowstorm has officially arrived folks! Coming down heavily at 37th SW & Stevens

  • CAM February 8, 2019 (1:07 pm)
    Fauntleroy southbound from Alaska is pretty much at a dead stop or just barely crawling. 

  • rpo February 8, 2019 (1:07 pm)
    I’m gonna make a prediction….this will be the most commented upon post on the WSB in 2019.

  • andasai February 8, 2019 (1:13 pm)
