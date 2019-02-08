WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday afternoon updates

12:15 PM: The snow is here. Afternoon updates start now:

(West Seattle Junction – photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

LATEST FORECAST/ALERTS: National Weather Service’s Seattle site

METRO UPDATES: Here’s the winter-weather page.

SDOT WINTER-RESPONSE MAP: Here’s where SDOT has treated/plowed.

SCHOOL CHANGES: The Friday list of early dismissals (etc.)..

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras.

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: The year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARIES: Closing at 1 pm.

SEATTLE PARKS & RECREATION: Here are their weather-impact updates.

Adding… and if you have changes/closures/etc. to report, 206-293-6302 text or voice – thanks!

1:03 PM: Steady snow for going on an hour now. Just added to our school-changes list for today: Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is near the highest-elevation point in the city, is closing early – but, the school stresses, don’t rush to get there, be safe. Meantime, a live look at 35th/Fauntleroy, followed by the high bridge at midspan:

1:29 PM: In comments and via email, we’re hearing that traffic on streets around West Seattle is slow going, so please be safe and patient! Also a commenter reminds us that the East Marginal/Nevada scene – now in its 8th hour – hasn’t fully cleared yet. … Just heard via scanner, tree down at Highland Park Way/West Marginal Way …