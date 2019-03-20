West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power flickers; line down in North Delridge; then, 6,200+-customer outage to the south

March 20, 2019 5:25 pm
5:25 PM: We’ve received widespread reports of brief power flickers, and some heard two “booms.” Now there’s a report of a power line down at 26th/Juneau, with what firefighters arriving in the area describe as a “small brush fire” – they’re awaiting City Light.

5:55 PM: Just went by the scene. City Light is there. The downed wire has ceased “arc-ing and spark-ing.” The site is just east of the Delridge Substation.

5:57 PM: And now, a 6,200+-customer outage, mostly south of that site. Related? We don’t know. But some traffic signals are affected – on Barton at Westwood Village, for example, and Delridge/Holden.

6:07 PM: We are at WWV. Some stores are out but some (notably, east-facing) are not.

6:23 PM: A variety of areas are affected, including parts of Fauntleroy, where the culvert-info open house is on thanks to light from big windows. Above, another signal that’s out – 35th/Barton. Remember it’s a 4-way stop if it’s not working.

  • Melissa Swetland March 20, 2019 (5:48 pm)
    We are at 10000 block of 41st ave sw and out power is out right now.

  • Simon March 20, 2019 (5:49 pm)
    Power is out west of Westwood Village on Barton

  • Neighbor lady March 20, 2019 (5:50 pm)
    Roxhill across from Safeway on Roxbury.It’s 5:45 and our power just went out for the second time and is still out. 

    • Anita Erickson March 20, 2019 (6:17 pm)
      My power is out here too the whole apartment building.we live off of 35th and Holden…

  • Betsy March 20, 2019 (5:50 pm)
    Out at 34th and Cloverdale now 

  • Coffeedude March 20, 2019 (5:52 pm)
    Lights out at 26th Ave SW and 106th st.  Its a light intersection people should be treating it like a 4 way stop

    • Simon March 20, 2019 (5:56 pm)
      Yeah, absolute anarchy at the dead light on Barton and 35th. Do they just hand out licenses without testing? it’s really not that hard to remember that dead light means 4 way stop. I’ve seen 50 cars pass and maybe ten have barely done a rolling stop. Also, lights out for second time and it’s been out here for probably 10 minutes so far.

      • WSB March 20, 2019 (6:22 pm)
        We just went through there and people were behaving. So here’s hoping that was just the start of a good trend.

    • Bill March 20, 2019 (5:58 pm)
      5:57 PM. Power down near 30th and Barton.

    • sam-c March 20, 2019 (6:16 pm)
      Drivers were pretty good about it when we went thru at 6.  

  • Westwood March 20, 2019 (5:52 pm)
    Down at 31st SW and Kenyon.  

  • Joleen March 20, 2019 (5:52 pm)
    We’re without power at 32nd and Barton. Reported.

  • Angela March 20, 2019 (5:52 pm)
    Yep. Our power flickered but just went out about 5 min ago…

  • Kelsey March 20, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    24th off Delridge by Louisa Boren our power is completely out.

  • Ann Marie March 20, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    Power out on 106th SW & Seola Beach Drive

  • Hpdp March 20, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    Power and cable that flickered off and back on has now gone out again in high point. 

  • Beto March 20, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    No power in Arbor Heights….

  • Robert March 20, 2019 (5:54 pm)
    Out at 31st & Trenton.

  • Caitlin March 20, 2019 (5:54 pm)
    No power on 32nd and Roxbury

  • Carlye March 20, 2019 (5:54 pm)
    We are out in Arbor Heights 102/California 

  • Kris March 20, 2019 (5:55 pm)
    Power out in Fauntleroy Hills

  • Ada March 20, 2019 (5:55 pm)
    Power out here in Arbor Heights 106th and 42nd

  • M March 20, 2019 (5:55 pm)
    Power went out in arbor heights at about 5:45. Still out as of 5:55

  • Joanne March 20, 2019 (5:55 pm)
    Power out on 35th SW and Henderson 

  • Sally March 20, 2019 (5:56 pm)
    Out at 32nd and Thistle/Elmgrove too!

  • Lana March 20, 2019 (5:56 pm)
    Out by Sealth/Denny. I’ve never had the power go out as much as I have since I’ve lived here the last 4 years.

  • Pilsner March 20, 2019 (5:56 pm)
    Westwood QFC, you gotta copy? Im hungry!

  • Miles March 20, 2019 (5:57 pm)
    Power out for second time at 106th and marine view

  • Joanne March 20, 2019 (5:57 pm)
    Power out on the Henderson and Sw 35th

  • Lorraine March 20, 2019 (5:57 pm)
    We’re out off 35th and Kenyon – since about 5:45.

  • Andrew March 20, 2019 (5:57 pm)
    Power out in High Point

  • Simon March 20, 2019 (5:58 pm)
    Down here on Barton and 30th too

  • Tracy March 20, 2019 (5:58 pm)
    Power out in Arbor Heights. Ocean View Dr. & 35th. Not sure why. Lots of maintenance going on post snowstorm damage.  Maybe related.

  • Yeah Right March 20, 2019 (5:58 pm)
    We went out at 5:46pm @ 35th and Austin. 

  • Rebecca March 20, 2019 (5:59 pm)
    Flickered and came back a bit ago, and now out down on 41st.

  • Steph N March 20, 2019 (5:59 pm)
    Out on Holden and 24th

  • Bobbie Salveson March 20, 2019 (5:59 pm)
    Power out at 114th and Marine View Dr. since 5:40pm

  • Annie J March 20, 2019 (6:00 pm)
    The Seattle City Light recording states it will be fixed after noon tomorrow. 

    • WSB March 20, 2019 (6:19 pm)
      I can’t say this often enough: PLEASE ignore the restoration estimates. City Light even admits they are guesses and I wish they would stop using them because they bear no relation to reality.

  • Jennifer R. March 20, 2019 (6:00 pm)
    Power is out at sw Holden and 26th Ave.

  • Bonnie March 20, 2019 (6:01 pm)
    Out in Fauntlee hills. This is the third or fourth time this year we have had power outages due to the same location. 

  • Arbor March 20, 2019 (6:01 pm)
    Power out at 106th and 41st. Just in time for dinner. Yay pizza night! 🍕

  • Shane March 20, 2019 (6:02 pm)
    24th ish and Holden just went out again and its been 20 or so minutes 

  • Tami March 20, 2019 (6:02 pm)
    Power out 31st and 106th also

  • Gregory March 20, 2019 (6:03 pm)
    It’s out here at 35th and Webster

  • Chris March 20, 2019 (6:03 pm)
    Power just went out for the second time here at 35th and Roxbury. Been 15  minutes now.

  • High Point March 20, 2019 (6:04 pm)
    Just called City Light and they are estimating noon tomorrow (3/21)

    • WSB March 20, 2019 (6:04 pm)
      Please remember, their estimates are absolutely meaningless. Could be much sooner. Most recent ones have been. Or, could be later.

  • Cris March 20, 2019 (6:04 pm)
    Power out at Arbor Heights in West Seattle on 42nd Ave SW

  • Lacey March 20, 2019 (6:06 pm)
    Power out in High Point

  • Betsy Hoffmeister March 20, 2019 (6:10 pm)
    The big chestnut tree at the corner of 26th and Juneau was in flames with a high voltage line burning in it. After ten minutes it looks like SC L cut the power? 

  • Karenr March 20, 2019 (6:11 pm)
    Power out in the Arroyos too.

  • ej March 20, 2019 (6:11 pm)
    People are driving right through all the signals that are out so please be careful!  Just saw a bunch of close calls at a few imtersections on Roxbury. 

  • Mc March 20, 2019 (6:15 pm)
    35th and thistle area-have power but internet is down.

  • Kirsten March 20, 2019 (6:23 pm)
    Power and internet outage on 31st & Othello.

