WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen tan Nissan pickup; Junction shop’s decorations takenn

Two more reader reports since this morning:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: The photo and report are from Justin:

My truck was stolen last night around 3 am from right outside my home in Delridge (12th Ave x Thistle). It’s a tan ’97 Nissan pickup truck with Maryland license plates (license #: 7DD0397). There’s a cap on the bed of the truck, so it should look just like the picture. If you see this truck please let me know!! I really need it for work. If you come across it please call me @ (443) 865-2022! Filed a police report (#2019-406982) this morning that you can reference as well. Thank you!!!

SHOP DECORATIONS STOLEN: Alonzo at Our Secret Garden (4723 42nd SW, on the breezeway) says these decorations were stolen around 6 am:

The theft was recorded on video:

We will add the police-report number when we get it.