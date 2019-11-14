Memorial planned December 21 for John ‘Jake’ Rebar, 1935-2019

Family and friends will gather December 21st for Jake Rebar‘s memorial. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:

John V. “Call me Jake” Rebar

West Seattle lost one of their lifelong staples after 84 years. Jake Rebar went to be with the lord on the morning of November 8th, 2019 after passing from natural causes.

Jake was born October 11, 1935 in Great Falls, MT. He was raised in West Seattle and would always return after his work abroad as an accountant.

He was first and foremost a devout Catholic. He was a great friend to many, including his cherished grade-school friends which he still enjoyed having lunch with once a week. He had a terrific sense of humor and was an eloquent writer as anyone who read his holiday newsletter would know! He always lamented that “work” was just a four-letter word, that he tried it and didn’t like it, yet in retirement he maintained files and checklists as if he was operating a fortune 500 company. Some have even been known to say Jake was a frugal man or as a little birdy may have put it “cheap,” “cheap,” but never with his friends or charitable contributions.

He lived his best life, which afforded him a college degree in accounting from Seattle U, small business ownership with his brother Dick with the Tug Tavern and Jake’s Place, a family, the chance to marry the love of his life, travel, and most of all, friendship. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially every dog in the neighborhoods where he pounded the pavement to whom he offered a friendly pat and a little treat while on his way to church or the Y.

A very special thanks to Jake’s dear friend Tim Law for providing the family several extra months we may not have had without his friendship.

Jake is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Vivian as well as his brothers Jim and Dick and sister Joyce. He is survived by his three sons, Sean (Tracie), James (Katy), and Rich (Jessica) as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services will be held for Jake at Holy Rosary in West Seattle on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 10 a.m. There will be a reception afterward next door at the elementary school.

To share your condolences & fond memories of Jake with his Family & Friends for generations to come, please visit his Online Memorial at: www.emmickfunerals.com/notices/Jake-Rebar