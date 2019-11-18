FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction RPZ signs start arriving. What about enforcement?

Days after other new parking-limit signs went up in the West Seattle Junction, signage is now arriving for Restricted Parking Zone 35. Thanks to Sarah for the tip via this comment, in which she also wondered about enforcement. So we asked SDOT. The reply:

SDOT is not in charge of parking enforcement, but we did request that SPD Parking Enforcement consider issuing courtesy notices rather than citations for the first week or two to educate people about the change. With that said, neighborhood residents who park on the street should be sure to display their permits now. Anyone who qualifies but does not yet have a permit should get a permit as soon as they can.

Here’s how to do that. And here again is the map of the new parking restrictions:

The changes were announced in June, two and a half years after a Junction resident initiated the request – which in turn was seven years after the city had rejected the previous community request for one. This is West Seattle’s second RPZ; the only other one is near the Fauntleroy ferry terminal.