West Seattle, Washington

06 Wednesday

48℉

PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ signs about to go up

November 5, 2019 6:25 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

Back in September, SDOT said the signage for the new Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) in the West Seattle Junction would go up “in the first two weeks of November.” So now that we’re halfway through the first week, asked a reader, what’s the plan? We took the question to SDOT today. The reply via spokesperson Dawn Schellenberg: Installation will start “as soon as tomorrow.” (Please let us know if/when you see the crews/signs!) People who live on the RPZ-signed blocks can buy permits for exemption from the new restrictions – but the permits do not guarantee parking, they just guarantee that the restrictions don’t apply to you if you find a space. If you live in the area, you should have received mail from the city explaining how to get a permit

Share This

1 Reply to "PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ signs about to go up"

  • WSEA November 5, 2019 (6:51 pm)
    Reply

    I’m believe there is more 2 hour parking around 37/38 and Alaska which is not listed on the map.  I.e. around YMCA and other stores.  I find it ironic that we don’t provide parking garages for public transit but push people to use public transit.  Catch 22 or at least its what I’ve experienced.   I’ll just keep biking into work until its worked out. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.