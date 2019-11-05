PARKING: West Seattle Junction RPZ signs about to go up

Back in September, SDOT said the signage for the new Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) in the West Seattle Junction would go up “in the first two weeks of November.” So now that we’re halfway through the first week, asked a reader, what’s the plan? We took the question to SDOT today. The reply via spokesperson Dawn Schellenberg: Installation will start “as soon as tomorrow.” (Please let us know if/when you see the crews/signs!) People who live on the RPZ-signed blocks can buy permits for exemption from the new restrictions – but the permits do not guarantee parking, they just guarantee that the restrictions don’t apply to you if you find a space. If you live in the area, you should have received mail from the city explaining how to get a permit