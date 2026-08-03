Next steps for West Seattle’s other ‘Pedestrian Street’ plan, Delridge Triangle

As with the Lander Pedestrian Street table during Sunday’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market, SDOT plans an info table/booth at this Saturday’s Delridge Farmers’ Market for West Seattle’s other Pedestrian Street project, the “Delridge Triangle” project on 18th SW in South Delridge.

10 am-2 pm Sataurday (August 8) at the market (northwest corner of 8th SW and SW Henderson), SDOT reps will be ready to talk about the plan for the section of 18th SW between two city-owned parcels eventually envisioned to become – with the street – one park. Then, one week from tonight – at 6:30 pm Monday, August 10 – they’ll be at the site for a “community design charrette.” That won’t be the first meeting they’ve had at the site; three months ago, when the project type was called “People Street” instead of “Pedestrian Street,” they hosted a conversation there and collected comments – we took this photo during that event.

The flyer for the events next Saturday and Monday says the city hopes to “implemet improvements” – theoretically closing off this section of 18th east of Delridge – next year. In previous coverage of the park proposal for the area, Seattle Parks told us that project wasn’t expected to have funding before 2028.