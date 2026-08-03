WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting victim found, reportedly said it happened outside WS

6:22 PM: SFD and SPD are responding to a report of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 9400 block of 20th SW [vicinity map]. However, officers told dispatch that the victim says it happened somewhere else – “in South Seattle” – two hours ago.

6:26 PM: Medics have confirmed that they’re treating a male patient with a single gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen.

6:42 PM: SFD medics are taking the wounded person to Harborview. No other information about the circumstances so far.