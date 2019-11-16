FOLLOWUP: New parking signs start going up in The Junction

Thanks to John Smersh of Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) for the photo, taken Friday – SDOT has started putting up the new parking signs in The Junction. Making a spot check late today, we only saw these signs – extending 2-hour-max parking in the business area to 8 pm most nights rather than 6 pm; the RPZ signs don’t appear to have gone up yet. (Please let us know if you’ve seen any!) SDOT had said the signage would all go up in the first two weeks of this month, so clearly they’re running behind. Once all the signage is installed, here’s what the new restrictions will be:

The plan was announced five months ago.