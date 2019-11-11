FOLLOWUP: Eddie Martin gets his World Marathon Majors medal and gives his life-saving gift

(Photos courtesy Eddie Martin, shown above after the NYC Marathon)

Back in September, we introduced you to Eddie Martin, a West Seattle runner who was about to complete the feat of running in all six World Marathon Majors.

In the past eight days, he’s not only done that, he’s also presented a gift that he promised as a way to pay forward his good fortune – since his NYC run was in part thanks to winning a drawing – and as a tribute to a friend who survived a brush with death.

First – he ran the New York City Marathon on November 3rd, following the 2006 Chicago Marathon, 2007 Boston Marathon, 2012 Berlin Marathon, 2015 Tokyo Marathon, and 2019 London Marathon. Here’s his report:

I finished the New York Marathon (November 3rd) and completed the 6-star journey! It was an absolutely incredible experience finishing the Marathon Majors. Pure joy crossing the finish line. A few highlights: The crowds throughout the course were the best I have ever experienced in any marathon. People from all over the world were screaming and cheering the entire way. I finished in 3 hours, 5 minutes, and 44 seconds. I qualified for the Boston Marathon, but I will not be running it again anytime soon – I need a break! The energy and excitement among the 53,000+ runners at the start of the race in Staten Island was powerful. Crossing the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn at the beginning of the race was one of my favorite moments. I also really enjoyed the finish in Central Park. The Marathon Majors asked me to do a video interview the day prior to the race (as part of the lucky 6 who were picked to run). They ended up interviewing my wife, Carina, and me in Central Park for the “Marathon Live” show. Here is a link (our interview is around 12 minutes in) My wife, kids and I stayed in Williamsburg in Brooklyn. We really enjoyed exploring Brooklyn. My mom and stepdad stayed in another place in the Brooklyn area. We all did some sightseeing after the race. We visited the American Museum of Natural History, 911 memorial, Times Square, Brooklyn, Battery Park, Financial District, and rode the Staten Island Ferry to view the Statue of Liberty. Incredible trip and adventure. My daughters had a lot of fun and were impressed with the massive size of New York (particularly Manhattan).

Now, the life-saving gift. As explained in our September story, Eddie works for a company that makes automatic external defibrillators. After an AED helped save the life of a good friend earlier this year, he resolved to give a gift in gratitude by donating one. At the time we spoke in September, he and his friend hadn’t decided on a recipient yet. They chose a church in Bremerton – where the friend lives – and presented it this past Saturday:

Carina, Estela, Vivian and I met my friend, first responders, community leaders and family/friends Saturday for a small ceremony at Seaside Church in Bremerton. Everyone talked through the extraordinary sequence of events that led to my friend surviving his sudden cardiac arrest. The first responders and nurse were recognized and then we donated the AED to be placed at Seaside Church. Great day!

His friend’s survival was also made possible by fast action from a nurse who lives nearby, and she too was at the ceremony. Kitsap Sun reporter Josh Farley tells the story here, covering Saturday’s event. As noted in that story, the AED will also be available to people who use a Bremerton park that’s next to the church.