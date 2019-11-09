CONGRATULATIONS! Louisa Boren STEM K-8 seventh-graders in Ultimate playoffs after undefeated season

Those are the members of the 7th-grade Ultimate Frisbee team from Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who made the playoffs after going undefeated in the regular season. The photo and report are from L’Nayim:

They have worked incredibly hard as a team over the past few months, practicing twice a week, and playing 1-2 games each weekend. Our coach is the amazing “Mr. Des,” our illustrious History, Art, Soccer coach and UF coach. He is kind and inspires kindness in all his players. Without him, UF would not happen at STEM. Back Row (L-R): Jack, Dominick, Bryson, Kana, Cedar, Cyrus, Cory, Manny, Coach Travis DesAutels

Front Row (L-R): Lukas, Jane, Fern, Bella, Seth, Noble

They lost their first playoff game today 8-7 but will play again next weekend and are in contention for 3rd place.