WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar on video; bicycle stolen

October 6, 2019 10:21 am
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

BURGLAR ON VIDEO: The clip is from Peter, who reports that person broke into his home at 9:19 pm last night: “Intruder was aggressive and tried to knock down my bedroom door. Thankfully, no one got hurt.” Police incident #19-372516. It happened near 35th/Fauntleroy.

STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Vincent:

I foolishly left my garage door open, which provided a convenient opportunity for a thief to make off with the bike in the attached picture. The bike is essentially brand new and completely stock. It was taken from the 2900 block of Walnut Ave. SW in the early morning of Sun., Oct. 6.

  • MJ October 6, 2019 (10:44 am)
    Scary, I keep a baseball bat at my bedside and will not hesitate to use it if someone breaks into my home!  

  • Stuart October 6, 2019 (11:18 am)
    Wait, was this a home invasion??!!

    • WSB October 6, 2019 (11:41 am)
      The police classification is “burglary, occupied.”

