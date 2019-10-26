SUNDAY PREVIEW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival highlights

Second half of Sunday’s festival doubleheader is in Fauntleroy:

2-5 pm tomorrow, that’s where you’ll find fun for all ages at the >Fauntleroy Fall Festival, which we’ve also been previewing. One last look at toplines:

Where – 9100 block of California SW [map]

Venues – In and around Fauntleroy Church and YMCA on the east side of the street, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/The Hall at Fauntleroy

Road closures? No. Crossing guard will stop traffic for festivalgoers going between venues

Bus – The C Line stops right at the festival site

Pre-festival concert – Not part of the festival but reminder that Caspar Babypants is performing at 1 pm at the schoolhouse

Cake dropoffs – Entering a decorated cake in the contest, and/or donating to the cakewalk? Info’s here

Schedules – Performance and activity lists, with times, are here

Salmon – Learn about Fauntleroy Creek from Fauntleroy Watershed Council volunteers

All free, except concessions (and the pre-festival concert).