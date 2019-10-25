SUNDAY: Fauntleroy Fall Festival welcoming your cake(s) for contest, cakewalk

(Winning cake from 2017 festival)

Love cake? Especially if you love to bake and/or decorate cakes, part of Sunday’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival is for you – a cakewalk (with donated cakes as prizes) and decorated-cake contest. You are welcome to bring one or more cakes in for either one; this year the cake events are in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). If you have an entry for the decorating contest, bring it 1-2 pm – if you’re donating a cake, 1-2:30 pm. The cakewalk starts at 3 pm. (See the full festival schedule here.)