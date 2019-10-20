NEXT SUNDAY: Caspar Babypants launches Kindiependent concert series in Fauntleroy

Two months ago, kid-rock superstar Caspar Babypants closed out the Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series with another lawn-filling performance; next Sunday, he opens Kindiependent‘s new Sunday family concert series at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). This show is at 1 pm, right before the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, but the other nine shows in the twice-monthly series will be on Sunday mornings, 10:30 am. Tickets are required for everybody over 6 months old – series passes are on sale here; tickets for the Caspar Babypants show are on sale here. (Second show: The Not-Its, 10:30 am November 10th.)
