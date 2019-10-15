FOLLOWUP: Law-enforcement changeover at Fauntleroy ferry terminal

(WSB photo, earlier this month)

As reported here last week, the Washington State Patrol is taking over providing traffic-control/law-enforcement officers at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal, a role previously filled by off-duty Seattle Police. Though the changeover was supposed to happen last week, ferry commuters weren’t seeing troopers. Washington State Ferries explains:

In July, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) notified WSF that, as of Oct. 6, they would no longer be providing off-duty officers to help with traffic control at Fauntleroy and Seattle’s Colman Dock so they could focus on supporting city events.

As this law enforcement assistance is vital for getting vehicles on and off the dock at Fauntleroy, addressing line cutters, and making the challenging terminal work as smoothly as possible, we have been working on an agreement to have Washington State Patrol take over traffic control for both Fauntleroy and Colman Dock.

We expect WSP to begin working at Fauntleroy this week. Our terminal staff will be working with the new WSP officers to help train them on how to successfully manage the traffic at Fauntleroy.