Fauntleroy Community Association: Dock talk

Two ferry-dock issues are atop our toplines from tonight’s Fauntleroy Community Association board meeting.

DOCK POLICING CHANGE: Law enforcement at the Fauntleroy dock is transitioning from a contract with Seattle Police back to the Washington State Patrol. This came up in discussion with Southwest Precinct operations commander Lt. Steve Strand. We had heard about it from Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who was inquiring with SPD on behalf of a constituent concerned about ferry-line-rage incidents like this one. SPD’s executive director of strategic initiatives Dr. Christopher Fisher told her, “SPD is turning the contract we hold with WSDOT back to Washington State Patrol for providing sworn officers at the terminal. With the current staffing challenges we have, and since it is a state system, it no longer made sense for SPD to contract for that workload.” At tonight’s FCA meeting, concern was voiced that WSP had in the past used cadets for those positions. Lt. Strand said he’d talked to the dock manager after the recent incident but didn’t have anything further about the transition. Dr. Fisher’s response to Councilmember Herbold had also noted, “Seattle Police Officers will still be responsible for behavior on the city roads/property leading up to the terminal, but the officers who are stationed at the terminal will transition to State Troopers.”

TERMINAL’S FUTURE: This remains a major point of concern for FCA; the board’s ferry subcommittee is hoping to hear more about the terminal project when WSF meets with stakeholders in the next few months. FCA’s WSF point person Frank Immel said he talked with a WSF rep recently and was told that talks with an engineering firm about the potential scope of the project are running behind. Those talks should have concluded by now, but haven’t. Also awaited, results of a UW study about the docks, including Fauntleroy, that WSF wants to upgrade.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: FCA doesn’t organize the festival but supports it; the festival is now less than 3 weeks away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 27th, at the venues in the 9100 block of California SW.

The Fauntleroy Community Association's business meetings are on secnnd Tuesdays, 7 pm at the schoolhouse, all welcome;