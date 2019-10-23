West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

COUNTDOWN: More of what you need to know about West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday

October 23, 2019
Sunday’s festival doubleheader starts with the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm. As we continue our countdown, here’s the map!

New this year, a Hot Cider and Cocoa Garden – your choice of beverage will cost just $2, whipped cream included if you want it! PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) is the cocoa/cider/whipped cream provider; The Beer Junction is donating its time to run the “garden.”

The festival also features:
Applepalooza tasting and voting during the Farmers’ Market (10 am-2 pm)
Activities presented by local businesses/schools/organizations (10 am-2 pm)
Chili Cookoff benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank (10 am until sold out)
Costume Parade at 11:30 am
Trick or Treating at noon
Kids’ Pie-Eating Contest at 1:30 pm

We’ll be in the Info Booth in the heart of The Junction; see you Sunday. (WSB is a Harvest Festival community co-sponsor.)

