COUNTDOWN: More of what you need to know about West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival on Sunday

Sunday’s festival doubleheader starts with the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm. As we continue our countdown, here’s the map!

New this year, a Hot Cider and Cocoa Garden – your choice of beverage will cost just $2, whipped cream included if you want it! PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) is the cocoa/cider/whipped cream provider; The Beer Junction is donating its time to run the “garden.”

The festival also features:

–Applepalooza tasting and voting during the Farmers’ Market (10 am-2 pm)

–Activities presented by local businesses/schools/organizations (10 am-2 pm)

–Chili Cookoff benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank (10 am until sold out)

–Costume Parade at 11:30 am

–Trick or Treating at noon

–Kids’ Pie-Eating Contest at 1:30 pm

We’ll be in the Info Booth in the heart of The Junction; see you Sunday. (WSB is a Harvest Festival community co-sponsor.)