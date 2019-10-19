COUNTDOWN: A chili day ahead @ 2019 West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

(WSB photo from 2018 Harvest Festival)

Time to start counting down to next weekend’s biggest event, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival (Sunday, October 27th, 10 am-2 pm). First preview: A popular feature, the Chili Cookoff, which raises money for the West Seattle Food Bank. Nine local restaurants/caterers donate chili so hundreds of “flights” can be served for $10 donations; tasters get to vote, and at 1:30 pm, the winner will be crowned. From Lora Radford of the West Seattle Junction Association, this year’s list of competitors:

Duos Catering

Easy Street Café

Elliott Bay

Girls Gone BBQ

Husky Deli

Ma’ono

Pecos Pit

Shadowland

The Westy

All but Ma’ono were part of last year’s lineup; the 2018 winner was Duos. Who will win the taste test this year? Look for the chili being served on the southwest corner of California/Alaska during the festival, which also includes a Hot Cocoa/Cider Garden, the costume parade at 11:30 am, trick-or-treating at noon, and the Farmers’ Market ongoing throughout.