COUNTDOWN: Signup time for kids’ pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

Those medals await the 8- to 12-year-olds who win the kids’ pumpkin-pie-eating contest at the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival. If yours wants to be part of it, you need to sign up at A la Mode Pies in The Junction (4225 SW Alaska, hours here) ASAP – they’re looking for 10 participants (eight spots remain at last check). The contest will happen at 1:30 pm at California/Alaska during the festival this Sunday (October 27th).
The festival also features:
–Applepalooza tasting and voting during the Farmers’ Market (10 am-2 pm)
–Activities presented by local businesses/schools/organizations (10 am-2 pm)
–Chili Cookoff benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank (10 am until sold out)
–Costume Parade at 11:30 am
–Hot Cocoa/Cider Garden (10 am-noon)
–Trick or Treating at noon
See you Sunday in The Junction! (WSB is a Harvest Festival community co-sponsor.)
