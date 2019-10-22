West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

50℉

COUNTDOWN: Signup time for kids’ pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival

October 22, 2019 10:54 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

Those medals await the 8- to 12-year-olds who win the kids’ pumpkin-pie-eating contest at the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival. If yours wants to be part of it, you need to sign up at A la Mode Pies in The Junction (4225 SW Alaska, hours here) ASAP – they’re looking for 10 participants (eight spots remain at last check). The contest will happen at 1:30 pm at California/Alaska during the festival this Sunday (October 27th).

The festival also features:
Applepalooza tasting and voting during the Farmers’ Market (10 am-2 pm)
Activities presented by local businesses/schools/organizations (10 am-2 pm)
Chili Cookoff benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank (10 am until sold out)
Costume Parade at 11:30 am
Hot Cocoa/Cider Garden (10 am-noon)
Trick or Treating at noon

See you Sunday in The Junction! (WSB is a Harvest Festival community co-sponsor.)

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: Signup time for kids' pie-eating contest at West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.