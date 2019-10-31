AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Not the ‘final’ striping after all

When we showed you striping work on SW Avalon Way on Wednesday, the newest information from SDOT was that it would be “final” striping. Now, the weekly project update says it’s not:

This week and next week, we will be placing temporary striping of the final road design on SW Avalon Way. At this time, temperatures are too cold to place final striping on the road, so we will return to apply final striping when the weather gets warmer.

Please note the dates on the “no parking” signs and expect short-term, single-lane closures during striping. After temporary striping is complete, parking will be restored, where feasible, until we return to place the final striping on the road.

As you adjust to the new channelization, please drive carefully and allow everyone a little extra space. We will also be installing new signs along the corridor next week to help guide people driving and biking along the corridor.

This new design accommodates transit needs, north and southbound bike lanes, and adjust parking on both sides of SW Avalon Way. For more information on the final design, see our final design plans and graphics on our website.

Work near 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:

We are rebuilding the center lanes and will begin work on the northern 2 lanes on SW Avalon Way east and west of the 35th Ave SW intersection. This intersection will continue to change as work continues. Please drive slowly as our traffic control will shift frequently.

Please expect:

To yield to oncoming traffic when trying to turn north or south on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way

Temporary removal of the southbound left turn lane on SW Avalon Way at the 35th Ave SW intersection. This turn lane will be restored as soon as next week.

No left turns for people traveling northbound on SW Avalon way at the 35th Ave SW intersection. People driving can turn right onto 35th Ave SW or continue straight on SW Avalon Way.

Traffic delays at the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection due to this lane reduction

One lane of travel in each direction on SW Avalon Way

Right turns in and out of driveways at this time

Work is continuing in Zones C, D and E. See our website or most recent email updates for more information on what’s taking place.