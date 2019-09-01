West Seattle weekend scene: Donut-stand visitors

Everyone’s heard the old joke about police and donuts. Here we have proof firefighters appreciate them too. The photo is from Keri, who explains, “Sending along a photo from our donut stand yesterday, when the Firefighters Union Local 27 stopped by. Such a treat for our daughter!” This was in the Admiral area; Keri adds that the donut stand was a fundraiser project for her 12-year-old daughter and two friends who split the proceeds. Keri’s daughter’s cause? Saving for college.