WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock-throwing suspect update; mailboxes targeted

In West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

(Reader photo from Sunday night)

WHISKY WEST ROCK SUSPECT UPDATE: The man arrested for throwing three rocks through the Morgan Junction restaurant’s windows Sunday night (as first reported here Monday) had a bail hearing this afternoon. Police documents say he’s 18 but he’s listed as 19 on the jail register, which shows conditional release granted for this case – pending a potential charge of malicious mischief – but $5,100 bail set on a failure-to-appear warrant for a disorderly-conduct case last year in Kent, so he’s still in jail. Other than that case, the only record shown for him is another Kent Municipal Court case from earlier last year, no details available.

MAILBOXES TARGETED: The photo and report are from RW on 31st SW:

This morning we discovered that someone tried to break in to the postal-supplied mail boxes on 31st and Findlay overnight. They succeeded with one. Looks like they tried to pull the other two off of the supports but weren’t successful. The post office says they no longer replace them and that there is a waiting list for PO boxes. It takes 30 days to repair locks if that will work. They had no response when I asked could we mount individual boxes in front of our homes. I have lived at this address 31 years. Never have we had this problem.

REMINDER: Bring your neighborhood crime concerns/questions to the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council‘s first post-summer-hiatus meeting next Tuesday (September 17th), 7 pm, Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster). Besides hearing from/talking with local police, you will also get info about ID theft from a consumer-protection specialist with the state Attorney General’s Office.