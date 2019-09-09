WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock-throwing attack at restaurant

Another case of someone throwing rock(s) through a business window – but this one happened while the business was open and customers were inside. Andria sent the photo and report:

Our moms group met up at Whisky West last night around 7:15, and shortly after a young guy came up to the bar and started baseball pitching bricks and big rocks through the windows. We all had to crawl and shelter behind the bar until it stopped. He was then chased my samaritans across the street where he was pictured diving into an open window in the round apartments. Police came and surrounded the building until they finally found and arrested him. Everyone was ok inside the bar, except a girl who sprained her ankle jumping over a railing to take cover.

After getting her report, we requested the police narrative. It confirms that the suspect was arrested, found in the Cal-Mor Circle apartment into which he “dove.” We haven’t been able to find out more about his current status yet. The report says three rocks were thrown. The officer who wrote the report added, “Several witnesses were reportedly injured as a result of this incident. One such witness … advised that she thought somebody was firing a weapon into the restaurant when she tried to seek shelter by diving off of a platform and over a banister. … reported a right ankle injury and SFD was notified. She was treated and released at the scene. Additional witnesses were sitting near the window when it was shattered and reported having glass in their faces but those witnesses left the scene prior to me confirming which witness sustained what injury.”