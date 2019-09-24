Highlights for your first Tuesday of fall, featuring The West Seattle Turkey

(Photo by Alex)

For the third consecutive week, we’re declaring this #TurkeyTuesday as an excuse to decorate the day’s highlight list with the latest reader-sent photos of The West Seattle Turkey, which has been hanging out on our peninsula for five months now. Meantime, the calendar highlights:

HELP FIREFIGHTERS ‘FILL THE BOOT’ FOR MDA: Until 5 pm tonight, and again daily through Friday, you’ll find West Seattle firefighters in The Junction, collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (California/Alaska)

WELCOME WEEK AT SSC: Special events all week as students are welcomed back to South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Today, 11:30 am-12:30 pm, singer/songwriter Young-Chhaylee performs at Clock Tower Plaza on campus. (6000 16th SW)

(Turkey meets squirrel – photo by David Waller)

PHOENECIA GRAND OPENING: As we reported last weekend, the restaurant’s new Junction location opens to the public tonight, 4-10 pm. (4717 42nd SW)

LUNA PARK CAFE SUPPORT: Local bicyclists are leading a “bike-in” to dine at Luna Park Café tonight, 6:30-8 pm, to show their support for one of the businesses grappling with access challenges during the Avalon Way work, but you don’t have to ride to participate! (2918 SW Avalon Way)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT 911: Tonight’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting features a manager from the SPD 911 center, as well as local crime/safety updates. 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

GET ‘UNSTUCK’: 6:30 pm workshop tonight, West Seattle Golf Course banquet hall. Info in our calendar listing. (4470 35th SW)

(Photo by Bill Vetter)

CITY BUDGET 101: Tonight’s District 1 Community Network meeting at the Duwamish Longhouse, 7 pm, is scheduled to feature city budget director Ben Noble explaining the budget process, which has just kicked off. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

(Photo by Monica Zaborac)

BE SAFE … might be a turkey crossing the street!

ADDED 10:39 AM: One more turkey photo just received: