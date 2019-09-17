Here’s where and when you can help firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

(Photo courtesy IAFF Local 27)

Seattle Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 27, along with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, are getting ready for the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign with the goal “to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer.” They’ve been working together for more than 60 years. Firefighters will be collecting donations 9 am-5 pm each day September 24-27 at five locations around the city including, in West Seattle, California/Alaska. The citywide fundraising target this year is $100,000.