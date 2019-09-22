BIZNOTE: Phoenecia reopens Tuesday in new West Seattle Junction location

(WSB photo: Sonya, Inaam, and Nadia Khazaal)

The Khazaal family is ready to welcome you back to Phoenecia. Nine months after they lost their longtime location in Alki, they’re ready to reopen at 4717 42nd SW in The Junction. That’s the same neighborhood where Phoenecia’s late founder Hussein Khazaal first opened Phoenecia in the early ’70s. Almost two weeks ago, we reported that they hoped to open by the end of this month; today, they called to tell us they’d set the date – Tuesday (September 24th). So we stopped by tonight for a photo; the restaurant was full of diners enjoying a friends-and-family preview. Phoenecia will be open Tuesdays-Sundays, 4-10 pm, closed Mondays.