Giveaways, last lighthouse tours of the year, and more for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Ruddy Turnstone, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Quiet Sunday as the holiday weekend continues:

SWAG BAGS GIVEAWAY: As previewed Saturday, the last 100 “swag bags” assembled by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce are being given away at the West Seattle Kiwanis booth at the south end of the Farmers’ Market, starting at 10 am, while they last. (California/Alaska)

SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY: 1-5 pm at Greenbridge Plaza, West Seattleite Michelle Carter and her family are hosting a back-to-school celebration with school supplies/backpack giveaways and more, in honor of her nephew, the hip-hop musician known as JuiceTheGod. (9800 8th SW)

LAST CHANCE TO TOUR THE LIGHTHOUSE: This is it – your last 2019 chance to tour Alki Point Lighthouse this summer! 1-4 pm is today’s window for free tours – get there by 3:45 pm. Free. (3201 Alki SW)

MUSIC AT C & P: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor):

“RandomPlay” is back, with Andrea Lynne. Her band will be playing their versions of a random selection of Blues, Jazz, Soft Rock and Folk tunes, along with a few of their originals. Instrumentalists will include Steve Heggem (Guitar), Henry Nielson (Piano), Gavin Wilson (Bass), and Von Kelly (Drums).

No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8 pm, the Triangular Jazztet plays at The Alley. 21+. (4509 California SW)