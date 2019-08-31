West Seattle, Washington

31 Saturday

Free at West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sunday while they last: Swag bags!

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Junction Association)

Here’s a reason to get to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market right at the start tomorrow: Your last chance to get a free “swag bag”! The last 100 bags, full of freebies and coupons from local businesses and organizations. The bags were created through a grant-funded collaboration of the Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce. They’ll be available starting at 10 am Sunday at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the market, right at California/Alaska, until they’re gone.

