BACK TO SCHOOL: West Seattle Elementary’s ‘Be There Rally’ now hours away

(WSB photo, September 2018)

The first day of school is hours away for thousands more local students, and what might be the biggest kickoff event at a Seattle Public Schools campus will happen here in West Seattle. As we mentioned two weeks ago, West Seattle Elementary will welcome its students with the “Be There Rally,” featuring community members high-fiving and applauding as the students enter the school, walking on a red carpet. This year, those community members will include SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau, School Board President Leslie Harris, and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, joining Principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers and her staff, according to the district. Be there by 7:15 am to be part of it – and “dress for success” to set an example for the kids. WSE is at 6760 34th SW.