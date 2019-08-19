BACK TO SCHOOL: West Seattle Elementary to start with ‘Be There Rally’ again this year

(WSB photo, September 2016)

It’s become a tradition at West Seattle Elementary, and you’re invited to be part of it on the first day of school: The fourth annual “Be There Rally.” Community members “dressed for success” line the path that students will walk to enter the school that morning, clapping, cheering, and high-fiving them. The invitation from WSE principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers and assistant principal Sahnica Washington stresses that this event is meant to “represent all demographics of the school,” and explains to participants, “Your presence at the school on the first day will support efforts to build valuable partnerships with families and members of the community in order to support student learning and positive academic outcomes.” If you can be part of it, you’re asked to be at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW) at 7 am on Wednesday,September 4th.