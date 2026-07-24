HAPPENING NOW: Marching bands, drummers, flags, batons, more @ 2026 Band Jam

We’re in the second hour of Band Jam, hosted by the Seattle Schools All-City Marching Band at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.



After a drumline, color guard, brass band, and more, we’re currently seeing the first marching band of the night, from Kennedy Catholic High School in nearby Burien. This is free and fun, and currently going exactly to the schedule/lineup we obtained from ACB director Dr. Marcus Pimpleton (who played trombone with the Soul Jambalaya Brass Band a little while ago).

So c’mon down to 2801 SW Thistle. Food trucks!

We’ll have video later, too.