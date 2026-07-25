WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30+ notes!

(Lincoln Park’s Point Williams, seen from a ferry)

You just might find something irresistible on our Saturday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

TREE CARE AND WETLAND RESTORATION: 9 am-noon at Webster Pond, across from Home Depot.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Not this week.

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back today, 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

GARDEN HOTLINE PRESENTS – WATER-SMART GARDENS: Learn about them at 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond)

(Thanks to Gill for the photo)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: 11 am-4 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th), shop the semi-annual sale organized by Library Guild volunteers to support library programs. Books, rummage-sale items, sports equipment (see photo above), more!

MAKERS MARKET & BEER GARDEN: Today and tomorrow at Super Deli Mart (35th/Barton), 11 am-6 pm.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE FOOTBALL FIELD DAY: Noon-3 pm, youth interested in football – or playing it already – are invited to the free field day with West Seattle Junior Football and WSHS players at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule.

WADING POOLS: Two West Seattle wading pools will be open today since the afternoon forecast is for sunshine and 70+ degrees – Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: July gathering is at 12:30 pm, at Dubsea Coffee (9810 8th SW), talking about “Madness.”

CREATE YOUR OWN BONSAI: 1 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room and Wine Bar offers student-produced wines, tasting flights, and casual food pairings while supporting hands-on winemaking and hospitality education. Each tasting and purchase directly contributes to student production, education, and training opportunities.

BEER JUNCTION BIKE CLUB: Monthly ride, 2 pm from The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) – helmet required.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN CULTURE CELEBRATION: Demonstrations, performances, more, 2-5 pm at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), free admission.

‘WONDERLAND’ AT WESTCREST PARK, FOR FREE: It’s not “a play,” it’s play, explain the “instigators” of rong>theater simple about what they’re doing, with you, at 2:15 pm in Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), free – get the detalls in our preview from earlier this week.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: The walk-in clinic is back at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

SALSA DANCING ON ALKI: Lessons and dancing, starting at 4:30 pm, details here – and wear white this time!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, Acoustic Crisis plays at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

BASEBALL: 6:05 pm home game for the DubSea Fish Sticks at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, vs. the Redmond Dudes. Check for tickets here!

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: “Hey Baby!” showcase for newer drag performers, hosted by Kimme Kash, door 7 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMEDY AT KENYON HALL: Gabey Lucas is about to head out to the world’s biggest arts festival, but first, she has a show for you! Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with DJ King Coco. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm Megastar Karaoke at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night wraps up with Rone, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!