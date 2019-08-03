West Seattle weekend scene: Stephanie Zimmerman completes Bremerton-to-Alki Point swim

(Photo by David Hutchinson, as swimmer and escort boat approached Alki Point)

Arms raised in victory, Stephanie Zimmerman emerged from Puget Sound at Alki Point early this afternoon, a little more than four and a half hours after she went in at Bremerton, to tackle what’s known as the Amy Hiland Swim.

(This photo and next by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

Supporters crowded around with congratulations:

Then – it was time to rest. She has been training off Alki for two years, according to Northwest Open Water Swimming Association president Andrew Malinak. NOWSA’s records show that Stephanie is the sixth person to complete the swim since Amy Hiland herself in 1959 – the route went untried for decades until Erika Norris swam it in 2016; Melissa Blaustein, Lauren Boilini, and Jerome Leslie in 2017; and Rose Filer in 2018. (Stephanie and Rose were among the panelists talking about open-water swimming at an event we covered in March.)