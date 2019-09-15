15 highlights for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Saturday

(Black Turnstone, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

The final weekend of summer is here. First, a transit note:

METRO’S SERVICE CHANGE: Today is the first day of Metro‘s service change. Our preview has details on the West Seattle routes that are affected.

Now, the 15 highlights:

KHMER HEALTH FAIR: The first-ever Khmer Health Fair is happening 8 am-1 pm at the White Center Community Center – details on our partner site WCN. (1321 SW 102nd)

‘PAWS ON PATROL’ LAUNCH: 10 am-noon at the Southwest Precinct, bring your well-behaved furry friend and find out about a new program to enlist dogs and their people in crime prevention. We’re told there’ll be a presentation around 10:30 am. (2300 SW Webster)

SOLSTICE P-PATCH PLANT SALE: 10 am-2 pm, visit the Solstice Park P-Patch to buy plants and/or treats! (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WESTFEST DAY 2: 10 am-10 pm at Holy Rosary School, the second and final day of the “carnival of community.” Games, food, beer garden, entertainment – see the schedule here. (42nd/Genesee)

LEARN ABOUT ROXHILL BOG: 10 am-noon, meet at Southwest Library to learn about Roxhill Park/Bog, and move on to a walking tour to see it. (9010 35th SW)

DINKY CON: 11 am-10 pm, cosplay and more at the first-ever Dinky Con, at Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction. See our preview for more info including ticketing details. All ages! (4736 40th SW)

COLMAN POOL’S LAST WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm today (and tomorrow) – here’s the schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BREWS WITH THE CREW: 2-5 pm at Ounces, “Come welcome Row House to West Seattle! Take the 10 stroke Challenge for a chance to win a $25 Ounces Gift Card and a 1 Month Membership to Row House! Plus, $1 off pints!” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

PIZZA AT THE P-PATCH: 4-7 pm, a neighborhood gathering, pizza party, nonprofit fundraiser all in one at the Barton Street P-Patch – details in our calendar listing. (34th/Barton)

RAT CITY RECON: Music festival at Southgate Roller Rink, 6 pm-1:30 am, with eight bands including West Seattleite Brent Amaker and his new Deathsquad (who provided the photo):

Ticket info here. (9646 17th SW)

AT C & P COFFEE COMPANY: Roo and the Few perform 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘NOTHING EVER GOES ON HERE’: 7:30 pm, you can see Ellen Newhouse portray dozens of characters in her solo show at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. Ticket info and more details are in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, national touring singer/songwriter and master guitarist Jack Williams returns to Kenyon Hall.

Ticket info’s in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘TWO DEGREES’: 8 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, your second-to-last chance to see Blue Hour Theatre Group‘s production: “A scientist grappling with personal loss is called upon to testify in Washington D.C. for climate change legislation.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Deadgrass is back! 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

WOULD YOU BELIEVE, THERE’S MORE? Check our full calendar here.