WEEKEND PREVIEW: First ‘Dinky Con’ in West Seattle tomorrow

Another weekend preview – the first-ever Dinky Con is happening Saturday at Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction. Organizers say it’s “a first-time mini pop culture convention … a cosplay convention, which means people will be dressed in costumes, depicting characters from movies, anime, comics, video games, etc. There will be an Artist Alley full of local artists making amazing art to sell — mainly focused on different fandoms — including prints, charms, stickers, bows, and more!” Dinky Con will include a judged Cosplay Contest, too, panels, games, coloring, and concessions. It’s happening all day and into the evening, 11 am-10 pm Saturday (September 21st); the venue is at 4736 40th SW. All ages. Tickets are $10 in advance – available online here – or $15 at the door; kids 5 and under are free.