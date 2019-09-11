Here’s how Metro’s September 21st service change will affect West Seattle buses

September 21st brings the next “service change” date for Metro, with changes to multiple routes, as announced today. The list is now on the Metro website. We went through it and here’s what we’re seeing for West Seattle routes:

RAPIDRIDE C LINE: “On weekdays, three new AM peak and two new PM peak trips will be added to address overcrowding, and schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the new trips. On Sunday, one new trip will be added in the evening, and schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the new trip.” See the new timetable.

ROUTE 21: “On Saturday, between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., several new trips will be added to improve service to every 15 minutes, and schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the new trips.” See the new timetable.

ROUTE 22: “Route 22 will no longer operate on 24th and 25th avenues SW between SW Barton St and SW Thistle St. Route 22 will instead operate on SW Barton Pl and Delridge Way SW.” See the new timetable.

ROUTE 60: “On weekends, schedules will be adjusted to provide combined service every 15 minutes on routes 60 and 107, between Beacon Hill Station and Georgetown.” See the new timetable.

ROUTES 116, 118, 119: “Due to several SDOT construction projects, the first southbound bus stop will be southbound on 3rd Ave at Bell St. Route 118 trips will be adjusted for better connections with Washington State Ferry service at the Vashon and Tahlequah terminals.” See the new timetable.

ROUTE 120: “Twelve new trips will be added on weekdays, 20 new trips will be added on Saturday, and 19 new trips will be added on Sunday. These trips will expand the hours when the route operates every 15 minutes, and schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the new trips.” See the new timetable.