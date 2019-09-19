WESTFEST 2019: West Seattle’s next festival starts Friday!

(WSB file photo)
Almost fall but the fun’s not over. Holy Rosary School‘s WestFest happens tomorrow and Saturday! We’ve just received an update with the entertainment lineup:
Starting this Friday, September 20 at 6 pm, Holy Rosary School’s WestFest begins! This is a community event and everyone’s invited! Come experience great music, eat delicious food, and crazy fun kid rides! There is so much to do and see, including BINGO, a classic cake walk with scrumptious prizes, a kids’ talent show, and carnival-style games galore. Grab a brew at the beer garden and enjoy the day – there is truly something for everyone at WestFest!
WestFest Hours
Friday, September 20 from 6 pm-10 pm
Saturday, September 21 from 10 am-10 pn
Stage Lineup:
Friday 9-20
-Janet Mudge and The CurMudgeons 4:30-6
-The Diabolical Jazz Conspiracy 6-8
-DAD 8-10
Saturday 9-21
-Toddler Time w/ Officer Lumpy 10:30-12
-Magic Show with Maritess Zurbano Woman Hypnotist 12:30-1:15
-Mode School of Music 2-3
-Fairy Magic (Magic Show) 3-4
-Church hour Quiet 5-6
-Service Animal 6-7
-West Seattle Big Band 7-10
Holy Rosary is at 42nd SW/SW Genesee; most of the festival happens on the north side of the campus.
