10 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Osprey with salmon, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are highlights for your Sunday:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

SAN GENNARO FESTIVAL: Venture off-peninsula to Georgetown, where this Italian street fair – founded by a West Seattle family – continues for its third and final day, 11 am-4 pm. Music, food, and more. (S. Angelo/Ellis S.)

COLMAN POOL: First of three post-season weekends concluds at Lincoln Park‘s waterfront pool, noon-7 pm. See the schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ROXHILL PARK WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1-5 pm at Roxhill Park, this first-ever festival will fill the afternoon with music, as well as dance and spoken word. Here’s the lineup. Free! (29th SW/SW Barton)

CHILDREN’S MOONLIGHT FESTIVAL: 3-6 pm at the Vietnamese Cultural Center. Food, beverages, kids’ entertainment, lantern parade! Bring the whole family. Free. (2236 SW Orchard)

CHORANDO NA CHUVA: Brazilian music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LANTERN FESTIVAL/COMPETITION: 3-6:30 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center, cultural performances, arts & crafts, more for all ages. Lantern competition with prizes! (2801 SW Thistle)

‘TWO DEGREES’: Third performance of Blue Hour Theater Group‘s production at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 5 pm curtain: “A scientist grappling with personal loss is called upon to testify in Washington D.C. for climate change legislation.” (4408 Delridge Way SW)

‘ON THE BRINK’: An exploration of changing Seattle, through the prism of one rapidly changing neighborhood, “On the Brink,” screens at 7 pm at the Admiral Theater. Discussion afterward. Tickets are $13, available on the Admiral Theater’s website. All ticket sales donated to Southwest Youth and Family Services. (2343 California SW)

MONTY BANKS VARIETY SHOW: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, “New Orleans jazz provocateur … with a wild cast of characters.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)