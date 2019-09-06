WEEKEND PREVIEW: Lineup for Roxhill Park’s first-ever World Music Festival

(Joyas Mestizas in West Seattle Grand Parade 2016 – photo by Don Brubeck)
Weekend’s almost here and we’ll be previewing a few spotlight events – starting with the first-ever World Music Festival on Sunday afternoon at Roxhill Park! Just in from organizers:
Roxhill Park World Music Festival – Free End-of-Summer Concert
Sunday September 8, 2019
1 pm to 5 pm
Roxhill Park playground – 29th Ave SW at SW Barton Street
Join friends and neighbors to enjoy the dynamic sounds of:
Kouyate Arts and Global Heat along with Joyas Mestizas dance group
Community performances
Kids’ activities: drum tent and hula hooping too!
Tony B of Rainier Avenue Radio to EmCee.
FESTIVAL LINEUP:
1:00 PM Kouyate Arts
2:10 PM Tabla Seattle with Chaz Hastings: spoken word to traditional tabla drums
2:50 PM The wonderful Joyas Mestizas traditional dance troupe
3:20 PM Vocal performance artists Moia Bri & Sarey Savy –
4:00 PM Global Heat
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Sponsored by Roxhill Park Champions and Seattle Parks and Recreation
