Festival CentroAmericano and more for your West Seattle Sunday!

(American Goldfinch, photographed in West Seattle by Mark Wangerin)

Happy Sunday!

START YOUR DAY RESTORATIVELY … with Friends of Lincoln Park, 9 am-noon. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

STAPLES BLOCK PARTY: Second day of the Westwood Village store’s “block party” with discounts on school supplies, a donation drive so you can buy them for students in need, vendors, and food trucks, 10 am-6 pm. (2501 SW Trenton)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK: Looks like a sunny, warm afternoon, so that’s wading-pool weather. Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm; Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm – last day! Meantime, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

FESTIVAL CENTROAMERICANO: The celebration of Central American cultures is back at Westcrest Park this year! Live performances (listed here). Noon-7 pm; free. (9000 8th SW)

‘BETWEEN THE LINES’ OPENS: First day to see the new Log House Museum exhibit – as previewed here. Noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

FREE GRILLED-CHEESE SANDWICHES: Courtesy of Seattle Baking Company, at Ounces, noon-6 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TOUR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Third-to-last chance for tours this year! 1-4 pm tours of the historic lighthouse on Alki Point – get there by 3:45 pm. No admission charge. (3201 Alki SW)

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL’: Final performance of the Twelfth Night Productions show at the West Seattle High School Theater, 3 pm. Ticket info and more here. (3000 California SW)

ALL-AGES SHOW: Garden Party, B’Boys, Castoffs, doors at 5, music at 6, at The Skylark. $5 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: 7 pm, Parliament Tavern‘s “monthly theater event featuring a real live acting troupe reading works from local playwrights.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our full calendar.