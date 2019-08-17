‘BETWEEN THE LINES’: What you didn’t know about West Seattle’s final years as a separate city

Maybe your basic West Seattle history knowledge includes the fact that this area was annexed to the city of Seattle in 1907. But there’s a lot more to the story – a lot more we hadn’t heard until we previewed the new Log House Museum exhibit “Between the Lines” tonight.

The exhibit, which officially opens tomorrow (Sunday, August 18th), details years of votes and counter-votes, petitions and counter-petitions, even proposals that never came to a vote.

It also looks at the motivation behind some of the failed proposals – issues that still aren’t settled more than a century later – like transportation.

Guest curators Phil Hoffman and Greg Lange were there for tonight’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society members-only preview:

Their work also looks at the context – such as, the peninsula’s first government:

Despite that fact, Duwamish Tribe members couldn’t vote at the time of annexation without renouncing their tribe. Voting rights also were denied to many others, including women and Asians:

You can see this exhibit as well as the continuing “Sound Spots” at the museum, Thursdays through Sundays, noon-4 pm, 61st SW/SW Stevens. There is no admission charge but a donation is welcome if possible.