WEST SEATTLE ART: New signal-box portrait, different artist

That’s the newest signal-box portrait in West Seattle – local-raised Hollywood legend Frances Farmer, on the California/Alaska corner outside Easy Street Records. This time, the artist is Son Duong, who painted the box today:

He told WSB that the plan had been in the works for a few weeks, and today was the day he came down from his home base in Monroe to do the painting. He has another portrait outside of Easy Street, this one of Chris Cornell:

Inside Easy Street there’s another Frances Farmer tribute, as reported here in 2016.