TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

August 7, 2019 6:59 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:59 AM: Good morning! One alert – a crash on NB I-5 just before I-90, blocking one lane. One reminder:

NO WATER TAXI SERVICE THIS WEEK: No service on the West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes this week because of the downtown dock move. The Route 773 and Route 775 shuttles are still running.

STADIUM ZONE: Mariners host the Padres at 3:40 pm.

7:18 AM: WSDOT says the NB I-5 crash scene has cleared.

