WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mini-mart robbed for the second time in less than a month

Checking the police logs from early morning, we found a robbery logged for a partial address (7100 block Delridge Way) that cross-references to the Chevron gas station/mini-mart on the northeast corner of Delridge and Orchard. The radio archives confirmed police were investigating what was reported as an armed robbery, so we obtained this report narrative from SPD:

On 6/24/2026 at approximately 03:20, I responded to an armed robbery at the XXXX located at 7XXX Delridge Way SW in the city of Seattle, county of King. Initial remarks stated, “J/O, 2 MALES ROBBED RP, HAD PISTOL”. Upon arrival, the suspects had left the area and officers began setting up containment in the area. I spoke with the reporting party, (XXXX XXXX), who was a staff member at XXXX. Of note, XXXX was the victim of another armed robbery at this location approximately one month prior.

XXXX showed me XXXX. Once XXXX two masked younger-looking males enter the store and one male pointed a black handgun towards XXXX. The suspects came around the back of the counter and forced XXXX to open two registers. While the armed suspect took money from the registers, the other suspect took tobacco products off the shelves and stuffed them into a bag. The suspect with the firearm grabs XXXX by the arm and pulls him toward the safe. The suspects then flee on foot out the front door.

The exterior XXXX shows a dark-colored sedan pull into the bus lane facing southbound on Delridge Way SW with its hazards on. The suspects run to and get into this vehicle which flees southbound on Delridge Way SW. The vehicle was XXXX. …

The armed suspect had a black handgun with what appeared to be a drum magazine. XXXX, XXXX, black gloves, and a XXXX. The other suspect did not appear to have a firearm XXXX. This suspect was wearing XXXX, black gloves, and XXXX. The suspect vehicle appeared to be a darkcolored newer model sedan with LED headlights.

Some merchandise had fallen out of the suspect’s bag and was recovered. …

XXXX told me that the suspects demanded that he open one register then the second register. XXXX said that the suspect then told him to open the safe but he was unable to open the safe because only his manager has the key. XXXX advised that the armed suspect pushed the firearm into the side of his stomach while making this demand. XXXX told me that he feared for his life. XXXX said that no threats to shoot him were made, but the firearm was pointed at him. XXXX did not know how much money had been taken from the registers, but he estimated approximately $300.00 was stolen. XXXX was uninjured as a result of this incident.