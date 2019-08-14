BIZNOTES: Whittaker, Shug’s, Swinery

We’re continuing to watch a long list of local spaces. Notes to share today:

THE WHITTAKER: As Whole Foods gets ready to open, two more of the remaining spaces at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW have tenants. We noticed these in building permits, and the complex’s online map confirms them: Ziva Nails (which permit documents refer to as “Pink Polish II”) next to CityMD and City Sweats, an “infrared wellness spa,” next to BECU.

WHAT’S UP WITH SHUG’S? When we reported last October that a mini version of the popular soda fountain was headed to 3800 California SW, co-proprietor Colleen Wilkie said they hoped to open “spring/summer.” With summer almost over, a few readers asked us what’s up. We pinged Colleen, who replied: “We are STILL waiting on the City of Seattle for permits. We had lots of fun serving ice cream at The Alki Art Fair and nice encouragement from the community. It is nice to know we are supported as we go through this process. Wish we had better news to report.”

And one more note:

THE SWINERY: Co-proprietor Kim Leveille wants you to know that the butcher shop/café at 3207 California SW is now closed on Mondays.