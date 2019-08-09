BIZNOTE: West Seattle Whole Foods update

(WSB photo)

13 years in the making – albeit on and off and on and off and on – but now Whole Foods Market may be just two months away from finally opening in West Seattle. Our most recent request for an official update has gone unanswered so far, but we note that the company’s job listing posted in the WSB West Seattle Jobs Offered section declares that the store in The Whittaker at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW is “opening in October.” That’s an update from the “fall” timeline announced via window wrapping last year. We took a walk around the periphery today; an open door gave a peek into the ongoing buildout activity, but nothing revelatory. More telling – the online permit files, where a recent revision included the toplines “Deleted express checkouts, deleted tap room bar and keg cooler, added self-checkouts …” along with some equipment moves for the bakery and coffee/juice bar. Other features shown in sketches include salad, soup, hot-food, and pizza bars. The store’s liquor-license application was filed three weeks ago, according to the state Liquor and Cannabis Board notice.