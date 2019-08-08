8 for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Photographer David Hutchinson says harbor seals Pearl & Minnie Pearl are “still using the WS shoreline”)

Options for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

TOUR ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: 1-4 pm tours of the historic lighthouse on Alki Point – get there by 3:45 pm. No admission charge. (3201 Alki SW)

PAWS & PAINT KARAOKE BEER GARDEN PARTY: You and your pup are invited to Furry Faces Foundation‘s party outside Beveridge Place Pub, 2-6 pm. So much going on, you have to go here for all the details. (6413 California SW)

‘BACKYARD BARD’ DOUBLE BILL: GreenStage‘s short Shakespeare productions – “Merry Wives of Windsor” at 3 pm, “Measure for Measure” at 4:15 pm, both at Delridge Community Center Park, both free. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

EVEN MORE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage is also in Lincoln Park this afternoon with a free 3 pm performance of “Taming of the Shrew.” (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CORREO AEREO: Latin American music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘9 TO 5, THE MUSICAL’: The Twelfth Night Productions show continues at the West Seattle High School Theater, 3 pm. Ticketing info and more here. (3000 California SW)

MONTY BANKS VARIETY SHOW: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING … via our full calendar.